HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th festivities in Holyoke will take place at Holyoke Community College on Friday.

The community is invited to enjoy entertainment, food, vendors, and activities for children beginning at 6 p.m. with the fireworks display at dusk.

Several cities and towns will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, 22News has compiled a list of local displays. All events are tentative based on weather. It’s best to check with your town or local police department to see if events will still be held if it rains.

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Westfield – South Middle School Field

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Sunday, July 3

Monday, July 4

Saturday, July 9

Otis – Tolland State Forest Beach

Sunday, July 10

To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.