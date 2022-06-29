CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The Holyoke and Hampshire Malls will be open on Monday, July 4, but some businesses at both locations may be closed.
Hampshire Mall will be open from 11:00am-6:00pm:
- Arizona Pizza: Closed
- Cinemark: First showing 9:30am, last showing 11:00pm
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-7:00pm
- Interskate91: Closed
- JCPenney: 11:00pm-6:00pm
- JoAnn: 9:00am-7:00pm
- PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
- PiNZ: Closed
- Planet Fitness: 4:30am-1:00pm, will open at 7:00am July 5
- Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
- Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-5:00pm
The Holyoke Mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as well:
- 110 Grill: Closed
- Altitude Trampoline Park: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Best Buy: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Burlington: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Round1: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If any of the businesses you frequent at either mall are not listed here, call them directly for information on July 4th hours of operation.