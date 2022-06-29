CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The Holyoke and Hampshire Malls will be open on Monday, July 4, but some businesses at both locations may be closed.

Hampshire Mall will be open from 11:00am-6:00pm:

Arizona Pizza: Closed

Closed Cinemark: First showing 9:30am, last showing 11:00pm

First showing 9:30am, last showing 11:00pm Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-7:00pm

9:00am-7:00pm Interskate91: Closed

Closed JCPenney: 11:00pm-6:00pm

11:00pm-6:00pm JoAnn: 9:00am-7:00pm

9:00am-7:00pm PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm

9:00am-6:00pm PiNZ: Closed

Closed Planet Fitness: 4:30am-1:00pm, will open at 7:00am July 5

4:30am-1:00pm, will open at 7:00am July 5 Target: 8:00am-10:00pm

8:00am-10:00pm Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-5:00pm

The Holyoke Mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as well:

110 Grill : Closed

: Closed Altitude Trampoline Park : 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Best Buy : 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burlington : 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hobby Lobby : 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JCPenney : 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Macy’s : 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub : 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Planet Fitness : 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Round1 : 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sumo Japanese Steakhouse : 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Target : 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If any of the businesses you frequent at either mall are not listed here, call them directly for information on July 4th hours of operation.