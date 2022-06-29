CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The Holyoke and Hampshire Malls will be open on Monday, July 4, but some businesses at both locations may be closed.

Hampshire Mall will be open from 11:00am-6:00pm:

  • Arizona Pizza: Closed
  • Cinemark: First showing 9:30am, last showing 11:00pm
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-7:00pm
  • Interskate91: Closed
  • JCPenney: 11:00pm-6:00pm
  • JoAnn: 9:00am-7:00pm
  • PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
  • PiNZ: Closed
  • Planet Fitness: 4:30am-1:00pm, will open at 7:00am July 5
  • Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
  • Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-5:00pm

The Holyoke Mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as well:

  • 110 Grill: Closed
  • Altitude Trampoline Park: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Burlington: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Round1: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If any of the businesses you frequent at either mall are not listed here, call them directly for information on July 4th hours of operation.