HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is holding a food drive to help replenish the supply at local food pantries.

Non-perishable food donations can be put in the collection boxes located at Holyoke Public Schools, the Holyoke Fire Department on High Street, City Sports on High Street, and Dino’s at on Homestead Avenue from October 10 through November 10.

The “Holyoke We Can” initiative will benefit Providence Ministries in Holyoke as well as additional pantries in need throughout the city.