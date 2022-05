HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library is going to be closed Thursday, May 26th through Saturday, May 28th due to building maintenance.

The library will also be closed Monday, May 30th to observe Memorial Day. The library will be reopened Tuesday, May 31st.

You can still browse the library’s online catalog at https://bark.cwmars.org/eg/opac/home?qtype=keyword;locg=223.