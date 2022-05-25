HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Holyoke Mall is inviting shoppers and their families to kick-off Memorial Day weekend at one of the center’s 150 dining, entertainment and retail destinations.

The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30th.

The following locations will differ from Holyoke Mall’s hours of operation:

110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Best Buy: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Billy Beez: 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Burlington: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Round1: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For a list of Memorial Day sales and military discounts, visit HolyokeMall.com.