Holyoke Mall announces holiday hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall has announced their holiday hours and initiatives to make this holiday season safe and enjoyable.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall, the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and their extended holiday hours will start on Black Friday, November 27th. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hours on Saturday, November 28 will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 29 and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30.

From December 1 to December 10 hours will be 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. except for Sunday, December 6 in which hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 11 to December 17 hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Sunday, December 13 when hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 18, 19, and 20 hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

December 21, 22, and 23 the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On Christmas Eve the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mall will be closed on Christmas Day

December 26 hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 27

December 28, 29, and 30 the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

New Years Eve and New Years Day hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests are reminded that department store, restaurant, and entertainment venue hours may vary and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation.

The Holyoke Mall has implemented the following guidelines to help guest feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Everyone visiting the mall is required to wear a face mask, covering their mouth and nose. Face masks must be worn while both inside and outside of the Holyoke Mall. Social distancing: All guests will be reminded to maintain social distance from others and stay 6-feet apart with visual reminders placed throughout the center, along with one-way directional signage to avoid contact with other guests.

: Hand sanitizer stations will be available at: Curbside pickup: In addition to in-store shopping and dining, several restaurants and stores are offering curbside pick-up including 110 Grill, Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, American Eagle, Hollister, Hot Topic, Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse and more. Shoppers are encouraged to contact their favorite retailer to see if curbside is offered.

The Holyoke Mall stated in the news release that Santa will be at the mall for the holiday season with a scheduled return to the mall in late November along with new safety protocols. Additional details will be shared in the upcoming weeks.