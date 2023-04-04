HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside will be closed on Sunday, April 9 for the Easter holiday, but a few establishments will open with limited hours.

The following businesses will open:

110 Grill: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Planet Fitness: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For people looking to meet or get picture with the Easter Bunny, walkup or scheduled visits are available through April 8. Reservations can be made by visiting whereisbunny.com. Guests who pre-book will receive two free gifts.