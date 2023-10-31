HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A favorite Halloween tradition for many families returned to the Holyoke Mall.

On Halloween night, the mall hosted its Mall-O-Ween, a safe, family-friendly night of trick or treating, with dozens of businesses offering candy to everyone in costume. Hundreds of superheroes, princesses, witches, and monsters filled the mall.

It’s the 44th year that the Holyoke Mall has turned into a “Spooktacular” experience for families.

Parents told 22News, that they were excited to see this event back for another year.

“I love seeing my kids happy and seeing a bunch of kids having fun and it gives me a good feeling you know, knowing they get to enjoy stuff like this,” expressed Geraldo Ramirez of Holyoke. “Like there are a lot of things out there you have to be worried about, at least here we know we can trust the candies and the people here.”

The event also featured a social media costume contest with a prize of $200 for the winner.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.