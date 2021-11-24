Holyoke Mall releases holiday hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holidays just around the corner, the Holyoke Mall released its holiday hours to ensure shoppers stay safe and have plenty of time to purchase items on their holiday wish lists.

To ensure you get everything for your loved ones be sure to shop early and preferably in person as many companies will be experiencing shipping delays. Shoppers should call and confirm on specific hours at department stores, restaurants and entertainment venues as their hours may vary.

"November is the new December," said Holyoke Mall's Marketing Director, Lisa Wray. "Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their shopping earlier than ever and in person. Our tenants are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season."

Upcoming Holiday Shopping Dates:

November:

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th: Closed

Black Friday, November 26th: 7a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 27th: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 28th: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, November 29th: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30th: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

December:

Monday, December 20th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21st: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22nd: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 23rd: 9 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th: Closed

Santa is coming to town

Santa will be coming back to the Holyoke Mall on Black Friday this year. Santa will be escorted by the Holyoke Police Department in a firetruck at noon at the Lower Green entrance near the Christmas Tree Shop. Families have the option to sit with Santa or have a socially distant visit. Reservations are strongly encouraged at this website but walk-up visitations will also be available.

Santa will be available for photos daily through Christmas Eve. Hours will vary on the day.

The Holyoke Mall’s new closing time:

Beginning November 1, the mall will close at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.