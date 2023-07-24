HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia was selected as the Padrino, godfather, of the Puerto Rican Festival in Boston.

The 57th annual Puerto Rican Festival kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. from City Hall Square followed by the parade on Sunday. Activities include live performances, food vendors, arts and crafts, and a health expo.

The parade starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday from Boylston/Exeter Street continuing onto Boylston to Tremont Street, ending at Boston City Hall.

Mayor Garcia will preside over the parade as Padrino (Godfather) alongside “Madrina and Mariscal” (“Godmother and Marshal”), Boston’s Chief of Equity & Inclusion, Mariangely Solis Cervera, and News Anchor for Telemundo José Rivera Adrovet.

The Holyoke mayor was selected by the Festival Board based on “his real commitment to community building and honoring his culture.” Garcia is Holyoke’s first Puerto Rican mayor and the city has more Puerto Ricans per capita than any other in the world outside of the island of Puerto Rico.

“I am honored to have Holyoke join forces with our friends from Springfield to march in the Boston Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts Parade. This collaboration signifies the unity and strength of our Puerto Rican community across the Commonwealth as we celebrate our culture, traditions, and accomplishments. Together, we will proudly showcase our heritage,” Mayor Joshua Garcia said.

He will be joined by members of the organizing committee of Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke and leaders from the City of Holyoke as well as Board members of The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade and local leaders from the City of Springfield.

“Springfield Salsa Sal Pá Fuera, and the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Board are excited to march in support of Mayor Garcia and purposefully show a united front symbolizing the spirit of solidarity, cultural pride, and community strength within the Puerto Rican diaspora in Western Massachusetts” said Sasha Viands, Co-Chair, Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Board.

Salsa Sal Pa Fuera, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advisor Waleska Lugo-DeJesús said, “Working towards racial equity involves creativity, imagination and purpose and must be met with collaboration. Mayor Garcia and I have been friends for years, attending graduate school together, and led many efforts in both Holyoke and Springfield throughout the years. The invitation to support him and march with him as the Padrino in Boston is an honor. I admire how he challenges the status quo and contributes to cultural equity, Felicidades (“Congratulations”) Mayor Garcia.”

The Puerto Rican Festival began in 1967 in Boston’s South End neighborhood to promote a sense of belonging and cultural affirmation for Puerto Ricans living across Massachusetts.