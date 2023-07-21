HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke mayor released a statement Friday in support of accepting migrants and those struggling to find housing in the city.

The state is looking to expand capacity for migrants and those experiencing homelessness as options on where to seek shelter shrink. The Healey Administration said last week that more centers to help those in need will launch shortly.

However, no details of where these “family welcome centers” will be located have been released. A spokesperson for Healey said that the administration is working with “local, state, federal and community partners” to grow housing availability within the coming weeks.

Massachusetts is known as a right-to-shelter state, the only one in the country in fact, and it has seen a surge of migrants in recent years. The state has had to expand its emergency shelter system each month since September of 2022 to meet demand.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Joshua Garcia’s office, a statewide Zoom conference was held Wednesday informing municipalities that refugees seeking shelter will be directed to more than 70 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Mayor Garcia told Lieutenant Governor Driscoll that Holyoke will be prepared to accept migrants however, he hopes that resources are available to help support the city.

“We don’t know much,” Mayor Garcia said. “There is a chance we might not see any migrants sheltered in the city in this most recent wave that the Governor’s administration is facilitating. But in the event we do, we will be prepared. In the spirit of transparency, however, we want to be sure our community knows what we know and that we are monitoring developments. Holyoke has always been a compassionate city,” Garcia said. “Our efforts on behalf of the homeless and the disadvantaged are well known. Our hearts are with the refugees and anyone else down and out on their luck. If Holyoke is one of the 70-plus municipalities chosen to shelter migrants — and I have no information whether that will happen — the state needs to know we won’t be able to do it with existing resources. The current shelter crisis is not a Holyoke problem or a Chicopee problem or a Springfield problem. It is a statewide issue that requires a statewide response. On Thursday, I communicated with Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, assuring her that if Holyoke is one of the 70-plus, our doors are open, and we will be prepared to meet the challenge as we have for other humanitarian issues for decades. But the other half of that promise requires the Legislature and the Healey Administration to recognize the scope of the challenge and the impact it has on keeping up with quality-of-life issues and basic municipal services — particularly in Holyoke — and respond with realistic resources.” Holyoke Mayor Garcia