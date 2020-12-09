Holyoke Medical Center needs blood and plasma donors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Medical Center is seeking blood and convalescent plasma donors to meet the transfusion needs of the community.

The center’s Blood Bank needs the help of area residents who have recovered from COVID-19 to help others fight the virus.

The Blood Blank is located on the first floor of Holyoke Medical Center which is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The residents interested in donating need to schedule an appointment.

“The demand for convalescent plasma is higher than the supply that has been donated throughout the region. People who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to make a donation and help save the lives of up to two people in our community,” said Jon Gronbach, Director of Laboratory Services at Holyoke Medical Center.

Convalescent plasma is a liquid component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Patients who have recovered from the disease have antibodies to protect themselves to fight the virus.

All eligible donors will receive a free recognition gift for their donation, and eligible convalescent plasma donors will receive a free COVID IgG test.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call the HMC Blood Bank at 413-534‑2591.