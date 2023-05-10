HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Holyoke is looking for volunteers to help with flagging veterans’ graves at four cemeteries to commemorate Memorial Day.

The following cemeteries will be flagged on these dates:

Calvary, 2140 Northampton Street, May 23, 3 p.m., rain date May 25 at 3.

Elmwood, 2190 Northampton Street, May 23, 3 p.m., rain date May 25 at 3.

Forestdale, 304 Cabot Street, May 26, 3 p.m., rain or shine.

St. Jerome, 125 St. Jerome Avenue, May 27, at 10 a.m., rain or shine.

Any member of the public is welcome to participate. Contact Jesus M. Pereira, Director of Holyoke Veterans’ Services, at 413-322-5630.