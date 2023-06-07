HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Holyoke is taking applications for grants to organizations in the city offering substance abuse prevention programs.

Qualified service providers can apply for up to $25,000 to be used for existing programs doing work related to substance abuse prevention. This fund will prioritize requests that will have the most immediate positive impact in dealing with the crisis surrounding substance abuse including homelessness and mental health issues.

The $100,00 in cannabis impact fee funds were approved by the City of Holyoke’s Cannabis Citizens Review Commission and the Holyoke City Council.

Interested organizations can apply using this google form. All applications must be received by June 20th and awards will be announced June 28th.

For more information contact Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic Development at 413-322-5655 or email Director Aaron Vega at: vegaa@holyoke.org.