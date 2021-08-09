Watch live at 10:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in Holyoke are scheduled to hold a news conference for members of the School Committee Monday morning.

Holyoke Acting Mayor Terence Murphy will join with Superintendent Anthony Soto for a news conference to announce recommendations about School Building Committee members at 10:30 a.m. 22News will livestream the event on WWLP.com.

The meeting will be held outside the William R. Peck Middle School on Northampton Street in Holyoke. The story will be updated as soon as new information is provided.