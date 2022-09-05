HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- The Holyoke Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night.

According to HPD Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to calls at around 7:20 pm for a shootout. The Criminal Investigation Bureau and Massachusetts State Police CPAC Unit have been called in to assist in the investigation.

22News has contacted the Hampden District Attorney’s office for more information on this incident. We will bring you update as soon as they become available.