HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)–The results of a community survey for the future of Holyoke Public Schools (HPS) was released on Monday.

Read the full report and executive summary.

The report is the result of a six month planning and listening tour made by Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto to gauge what city residents and businesses want for their children, and expect from the school department.

“I have a much deeper understanding of who we are, what we do well, and where we need to go from here,” Mr. Soto said as he finished up his entry plan process that began July 1. “At every point along the way, I felt our shared pride in our city, our culture, our history—and especially our shared pride in all of Holyoke’s children. I saw so many bright spots over the past six months. And, sadly, I saw places where we have got to do much better. The good news is: We can, and we will build from here.”

The Holyoke School Committee will review the report’s findings at their meeting Monday night. A community-wide conversation about the entry plan findings is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, via Zoom.



The district will now design a multiyear strategic plan to address a number of significant challenges, including:

Ensuring students are grade-level ready, especially by strengthening literacy instruction.

Strengthening support for special populations, especially through in-classroom support for students with disabilities, students who are English Learners, and any student who is struggling regardless of label.

Creating a positive learning environment for all, including developing a more comprehensive approach to addressing students’ social-emotional and mental health needs.

HPS is inviting interested parents and guardians, staff, and community members to apply to be a part of the district’s Advisory Committee to help develop the strategic plan. Anyone interested is asked to complete this form by March 9, and selections will be made by the following Wednesday.

A copy of the entry plan findings report in both English and Spanish can be found on the HPS district website.