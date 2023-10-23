HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The general election is just weeks away, and Monday night voters in Holyoke had a chance to meet their candidates.

Holyoke residents gathered to participate in two back-to-back forums. Voters heard from the candidates who are running for Holyoke City Council seats 1 through 7, and get a better understanding of who they are and their goals for the city. We spoke with one voter about what they want from their future city leaders.

“I want somebody who values all the same things that I do, which is open-mindedness, willing to discuss the problems in the city in a really civil manner,” said Kelly Grasso of Holyoke.

The last day to register to vote in Holyoke is October 28th. The local election will take place on November 7th.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.