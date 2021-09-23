Holyoke School Building Committee meeting held in City Hall Thursday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke School Building Committee will meet for the first time Thursday evening.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the meeting will set the guidelines and parameters for the planning and implementation of construction for a new middle school. It will be held in the City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.

Holyoke voters rejected a proposal to build a pair of new middle school buildings in 2019. The committee is in charge of putting together a proposal for a single new building without raising taxes.

Acting Mayor Terence Murphy said the Massachusetts School Building Authority is allowing them to submit a proposal for a single new middle school. The city of Holyoke hasn’t seen the construction of a new school building since the 1980s.