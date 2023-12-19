HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A River Flood Warning remains in effect after a significant amount of rain fell in western Massachusetts on Sunday night into Monday which has led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke along the Connecticut River.

Most areas in the Pioneer Valley saw between 1.5″ to 4″ of rain. A flood warning is in effect until late Thursday morning for the Connecticut River. As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday the flood stage was 15.9 feet. It is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet Tuesday evening and fall below flood stage early Thursday morning, flood stage is 15 feet.

Nine of the ten combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 6,553,923 gallons have been released into the river. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has stopped at this time.

The city has already taken steps in recent years to address discharging pollutants from combined sewer overflow into the Connecticut River which is a violation of federal and state wastewater discharge permits. A plan is in the works to separate wastewater and rainwater drainage systems as well as eliminate the Jackson Street combined sewer overflow.

The public is advised to avoid the water in communities bordering the Connecticut River, South Hadley, and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Tuesday will be a partly to mostly sunny, dry & breezy day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week.