HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are less than 100 days away from the 2024 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Wednesday night the newest Gallivan Award winner was named!

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee named Susie Howard as the 51st recipient of the Daniel J. Gallivan Award. The award is granted to someone who does not reside in Holyoke, but has contributed to the overall success of the organization and parade. Her long-time contributions to the committee, which spans over a decade, was in the spotlight tonight.

“It feels amazing, it’s a ton of work and it’s a huge group effort that goes into it every year to get the parade down the streets of Holyoke,” said Howard. “It’s an amazing group and it’s a real honor.”

Howard is also a long-time member of the ‘Sons of Erin’ and was on the Westfield Colleen Court in 2013. She has served on both the Westfield Parade Committee and the St Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke since 2012.

