HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held this year after canceling the last two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 20th and will step-off at around 11:10 a.m. from the former Kmart Plaza along a 2.65 mile route.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route

North on Northampton Street to Beech Street; East on Beech Street to Appleton Street; Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street; North on High Street to Hampden Street.

“The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke is excited to finally present the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 20, 2022,” said 2020-2022 Parade President, Marc Joyce. “The Committee and WWLP are also eager to offer our television and online viewers a different viewing experience. The sight of thousands of marchers, bands, floats and colleens as they come down the great hill of Beech Street will provide an even more spectacular shot for WWLP’s cameras.”

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchor Don Shipman will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race

The 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 1 p.m.