HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race that takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, I-91 exits into Holyoke will be closed at 9:30 a.m. Additional roads in Holyoke will be closed at the following times and locations:
8:30 a.m.:
- High and Hampden Streets
- Lyman and Chestnut Streets
- Lyman and High Streets
- Lyman and Front Streets
9:30 a.m.:
- Dwight and Pine Streets
- Dwight and Walnut Streets
- Dwight and Elm Streets
- Dwight and Chestnut Streets
- Lyman and Pine Streets
- Lyman and Walnut Streets
- Lyman and Elm Streets
- Lyman and Chestnut Street
Moriarty told 22News there will be bag checks made for the safety of race participants and the public at large.
The kids fun run begins at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Hampden and Walnut streets, followed by the Mummers concert at 12:10 p.m. The 45th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s 10K Road Race kicks off on Maple and Lyman streets at 1 p.m., followed by the participants in the 2-mile walk.
Road Race course
- Maple Street from Lyman Street to South Street
- South Street from Maple Street to Northampton Street
- Northampton Street from South Street to Westfield Road
- Westfield Road from Northampton Street to Homestead Avenue
- Homestead Avenue from Westfield Road to Cherry Street
- Cherry Street from Homestead Avenue to Northampton Street
- Beech Street from Northampton Street to Hampden Street
- Hampden Street from Beech Street to Maple Street
Shuttle bus rides will be available from the HCC Q lot and the Mater Dolorosa parking lot at Lyman and Chestnut from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.