HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race that takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, I-91 exits into Holyoke will be closed at 9:30 a.m. Additional roads in Holyoke will be closed at the following times and locations:

8:30 a.m.:

High and Hampden Streets

Lyman and Chestnut Streets

Lyman and High Streets

Lyman and Front Streets

9:30 a.m.:

Dwight and Pine Streets

Dwight and Walnut Streets

Dwight and Elm Streets

Dwight and Chestnut Streets

Lyman and Pine Streets

Lyman and Walnut Streets

Lyman and Elm Streets

Lyman and Chestnut Street

Moriarty told 22News there will be bag checks made for the safety of race participants and the public at large.

The kids fun run begins at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Hampden and Walnut streets, followed by the Mummers concert at 12:10 p.m. The 45th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s 10K Road Race kicks off on Maple and Lyman streets at 1 p.m., followed by the participants in the 2-mile walk.

Road Race course

Maple Street from Lyman Street to South Street

South Street from Maple Street to Northampton Street

Northampton Street from South Street to Westfield Road

Westfield Road from Northampton Street to Homestead Avenue

Homestead Avenue from Westfield Road to Cherry Street

Cherry Street from Homestead Avenue to Northampton Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Hampden Street

Hampden Street from Beech Street to Maple Street

Shuttle bus rides will be available from the HCC Q lot and the Mater Dolorosa parking lot at Lyman and Chestnut from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.