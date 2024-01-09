HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 47th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race is scheduled for Saturday, March 16th.

Begin the new year by participating in the 10K road race or two-mile walk. Registration opened on November 17, 2023. The 10K race is $30 per person or $25 for those 18 years old or under. The prices are set to increase at noon on February 14th. The two-mile walk is $25 per person and the price will increase at noon on March 13th.

A kid’s fun run will take place at 11 a.m. for free for children 10 years old and younger. The famous Philadelphia Mummers will perform a concert before the Road Race at 12:10 p.m. The race will kick off at 1 p.m. followed by the walkers at 1:30 p.m.

The 71st Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 17th which is also on the official St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a celebration of Irish culture and heritage in the city of Holyoke, all through the lens of St. Patrick’s Day.

When does the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade start?

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world every year on March 17, marking the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century.

Saint Patrick was born in Britain in 386. At the age of 16, he was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland where he was sold as a slave. According to legend, a steady routine of prayer and labor reshaped the rest of his life. He later escaped, but eventually returned to Ireland, was ordained as a Bishop, and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.

The first St. Patrick’s celebration took place in America, with the first parade on March 17, 1601, in what is now St. Augustine, Florida. In 1772, homesick Irish soldiers serving in the English army marched to honor their patron saint in New York City. That grew to become the oldest civilian parade in the world, with around two million spectators every year.