Holyoke waitress brings Navy mom to tears

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts mother whose son is away at Navy boot camp was brought to tears after a nice gesture at a Holyoke restaurant.

Julian swearing into the U.S. Navy

Mary Holmes told 22News she was having dinner at Applebees last week when she received a kind note.

“The waitress serving us remembered us from when we were there Months ago with my son Julian, a few days before he left for Boot Camp to join the Navy. After we were done eating an about to leave, she returned with the check and a note for my son which read:, “Best of luck! Very proud of you. Wishing you nothing but the best wishes! – Applebee’s Girl ❤️ – Jamilly – Thank you for you beginning and ending service :)”

Holmes said she appreciated the time Jamilly took to write the note and how thoughtful she was to remember her family.

“It was truly the kindest thing I have ever been witness to and I am truly touched,” Holmes said.

Holme’s son Julian is a 2019 graduate of Westfield Technical Academy. He enlisted into the Navy at just 17 years-old as an aviation structural mechanic. The Huntington native graduates from boot camp on Friday.

