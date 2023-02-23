HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia announced in a social media post that Providence Ministries will open a warming shelter on Friday, February 24, 2023, beginning at 5PM through Saturday, February 25.

The shelter will provide beds, showers, clothing, and meals.

The Holyoke Pop Up Warming Shelter is located at 51 Hamilton Street and the entrance is through Kate’s Kitchen. Admission will continue through 7pm or until at capacity and no one will be admitted after 9:00 pm.

The shelter is in need of sweatshirts and sweatpants, gloves, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Contact Providence Ministries at 413-536-9109.