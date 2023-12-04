HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The rainfall in western Massachusetts on Sunday has led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke along the Connecticut River.

Most areas in the Pioneer Valley saw between .5″ to 1.5″ of rain on Sunday. Three of the ten combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 726,380 gallons have been released into the river. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has stopped at this time.

The city has already taken steps in recent years to address discharging pollutants from combined sewer overflow into the Connecticut River which is a violation of federal and state wastewater discharge permits. A plan is in the works to separate wastewater and rainwater drainage systems as well as eliminate the Jackson Street combined sewer overflow.

The public is advised to avoid the water in communities bordering the Connecticut River, South Hadley, and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A spot sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry. There isn’t another chance of rain until Sunday.