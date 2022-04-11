HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke YMCA was gifted $25,000 by one of its members in support of the organization.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Julie Chartier of the Greater Holyoke YMCA, the significant donation was from Barbara Bernard, a longtime member and supporter of the Y. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Y has faced a lost revenue over the past few years.

“We are so grateful for this thoughtful gift which will go towards the purchase and installation of easy access stairs in our Taber Pool to aid swimmer’s entry as the traditional ladder becomes challenging. Barbara has spent many mornings swimming at our Y in this pool and knows how valuable these stairs will be for those with physical limitations,” said Kathleen Viens, CEO of the Greater Holyoke YMCA.

“Barbara is part of our family and we love having her as a member. She comes in with a smile on her face looking forward to her time in the pool with the many friends she has”, Viens added. “With her generous gift we will have the opportunity to enhance access to our large pool, making it easier for those who have issues with the traditional ladder entry. She has always been a valued part of our Y especially the early morning swim group. Our Y will continue with her support and the support of others to strengthen our daily work to best address the pressing needs in all the communities we serve.”

The organization continues to help those in need by providing financial assistance, community wellness, and family programs.