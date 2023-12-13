HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night was a true Christmas miracle for a Holyoke veteran and his family. A local organization transformed their home into a festive holiday display.

US coast guard veteran Kurt Bluemer left the military after 13 years of service, to care for his mother, who had stage 4 cancer. On Christmas Day last year, they gathered together for the last time.

This Christmas will be Kurt’s first without his mom. So the Springfield Christmas Decor crew decided to help Kurt and his family rekindle their Christmas spirit by decorating their home in lights, garland, and wreaths. It was a way to honor both his service to his mom and country.

“The hope is to bring that smile and cheer back to him and his family kind of to enjoy the holidays and to for a brief minute kind of forget about the hard times they went through,” expressed Alex Arsenault of Springfield Christmas Decor. “Hopefully the mother will live in the memory in a fond way in which she loved Christmas.”

It was the last house to be decorated this holiday season through the “Decorate a Family” Program. Nearly 275 properties were decorated throughout central and western Massachusetts.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.