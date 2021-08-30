“Home Grown Springfield” provides school food service program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this first day of the new school year, a food service banner was unveiled in front of Springfield’s Brightwood/Lincoln Elementary School.

The banner displayed on the food service truck represents the work of “Home Grown Springfield,” the culinary and nutrition service for all of Springfield schools. The unveiling also represents the start of daily breakfast and lunch brought to the students in their classrooms avoiding trips to the lunchroom in all Springfield schools.

“Breakfast and lunch so there’s less pressure like going down to the cafeteria.” Abby Skillicorn, Home Grown Food Program

Monday’s brief ceremony marked the seamless transition from providing grab and go summer meals to the children during summer vacation, to the start of serving breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.