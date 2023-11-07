REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Fire Services is reminding residents about home heating safety after a house fire in Revere last week.

According to State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark, a three-alarm fire in Revere started with a furnace last week. Heating equipment is the number one source of carbon monoxide at home and is the second-leading cause of residential fires in Massachusetts.

“Last week, the Revere Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire that started with an older furnace that hadn’t been professionally serviced in years,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “Working smoke alarms alerted residents to the danger, but the home is a total loss. No matter how you heat your home, please be sure your heating appliances are operating safely.”

“As the nights and mornings get chillier, many of us are turning up the heat for the first time since the spring,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Be sure you’re heating your home safely. That means having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the dwelling, having your appliances professionally checked, and keeping heat sources clear of anything that can burn.”

Officials state that there have been more than 6,000 heating fires in Massachusetts over the past five years, and these fires claimed the lives of eight people, caused more than 140 injuries to firefighters and residents, and contributed to over $39 million in damage. Just last year, Massachusetts fire departments reported finding carbon monoxide at almost 5,000 non-fire incidents.

The Department of Fire Services has created a list of tips to keep in mind for home heating safety:

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Every house needs working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the house. It is important to check the manufacturing date on the back of your alarms so you know when to replace them: smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced after 5 to 10 years depending on the model of the alarm. If your alarms take alkaline batteries, put in fresh batteries twice a year when you change your clocks. If it’s time to replace your alarms, choose new ones from a well-known, national brand. Select photoelectric smoke alarms with a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature as well.

Natural Gas and Oil Heat

If you have a furnace, water heater, or oil burner, have it professionally checked and serviced every year. This will make it run more efficiently, which will save you money and could save your life. Always keep a three-foot circle around the appliance clear of anything that could catch on fire. Never store painting supplies, aerosol cans, or any other flammable items near these appliances. If you smell gas, don’t use any electrical switches or devices. Get out, stay out, and call 911 immediately.

Residents who struggle to pay for heating bills or maintenance could be eligible for assistance through the Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). No matter what type of heating equipment you use, LIHEAP may be able to help you pay your winter heating bills or maintain your heating system.

Solid Fuel Heating

If you use a fireplace or a stove that burns wood, pellets, or coal, always keep the area around it clear for three feet in all directions. This circle should be free of furniture, drapery, rugs, books and papers, fuel, and any other flammable items. To prevent sparks and embers from escaping the stove or fireplace, use a fireplace screen or keep the stove door closed while burning. Use only dry, seasoned hardwood, and don’t use flammable liquids to start the fire. To get rid of the ashes, wait until they are cool, shovel them into a metal bucket with a lid, and place them outside at least 10 feet away from the building.

Have your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned every year. Most chimney fires are caused by burning creosote, which is a tarry substance that builds up as the fireplace, wood stove, or pellet stove is used. If burning creosote, sparks, embers, or hot gases escape through cracks in the flue or the chimney, they can cause a fire that spreads to the rest of the building. Annual cleaning and inspection can minimize this risk. Contact the Massachusetts Chimney Sweep Guild or Chimney Safety Institute of America to identify reputable local companies.

Space Heaters

Keep space heaters around three feet away from curtains, bedding, and anything else that can burn. Plug them into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep.

When buying a space heater, choose one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing company, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). Newer space heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch that turns the device off if it tips over. Unvented kerosene space heaters and portable propane space heaters are not permitted for residential use in Massachusetts, State Fire Marshal Davine said: the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning that they pose is too great.

Create and Practice a Home Escape Plan

Everyone should have a home escape plan that accounts for two ways out of every room, and everyone should be able to open the doors and windows along the way. Remember that children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need extra assistance.