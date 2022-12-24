SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department is reminding everyone of tips to help maintain a fire-safe home this Christmas.

With bitterly cold temperatures this weekend, the Southampton Fire Department wants you to remember these home heating safety tips to have a safe Christmas:

Space Heater

  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater.
  • Make sure that the heater has an automatic shut-off.
  • Turn the heaters off when going to bed or leaving the room.
  • Plug portable heaters into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.
  • Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.

Fire Place

  • Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out.
  • Do not burn paper.
  • Put the fire out before going to bed or leaving home.
  • Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, or at least 10 feet away from the house.

Wood Stove

  • Make sure the wood stove is three feet from anything that can burn.
  • Do not burn paper in the wood stove.
  • Put the fire out before going to sleep or leaving your home.
  • Have your chimney inspected and cleaned every year by a professional.

Furnace

  • Have your furnace inspected each year.
  • Keep anything that can burn away from your furnace.

Kerosene Heater

  • Only use kerosene heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
  • Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off.
  • Refuel your cooled heater outside.