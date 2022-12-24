SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department is reminding everyone of tips to help maintain a fire-safe home this Christmas.
With bitterly cold temperatures this weekend, the Southampton Fire Department wants you to remember these home heating safety tips to have a safe Christmas:
Space Heater
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater.
- Make sure that the heater has an automatic shut-off.
- Turn the heaters off when going to bed or leaving the room.
- Plug portable heaters into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.
- Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
Fire Place
- Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out.
- Do not burn paper.
- Put the fire out before going to bed or leaving home.
- Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, or at least 10 feet away from the house.
Wood Stove
- Make sure the wood stove is three feet from anything that can burn.
- Do not burn paper in the wood stove.
- Put the fire out before going to sleep or leaving your home.
- Have your chimney inspected and cleaned every year by a professional.
Furnace
- Have your furnace inspected each year.
- Keep anything that can burn away from your furnace.
Kerosene Heater
- Only use kerosene heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
- Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off.
- Refuel your cooled heater outside.