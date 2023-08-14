SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Marines corporal from Springfield received home renovations from multiple initiatives to improve his living situation.

Max bought his colonial home in the McKnight neighborhood in 2002. He suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rheumatoid arthritis, which makes climbing stairs to the second-floor bedrooms challenging. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity, volunteers, and the homeowners helped make repairs by building a downstairs bedroom and bathroom.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity

Funding is provided by the Greater Springfield Habitat Veterans Build Home Preservation program along with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP). A donation of $15,000 by Purple Heart Homes and additional funds are being raised toward the project.

“Massachusetts has some of the oldest housing stock in the country and many aging homeowners are unable to make needed repairs on their own,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director. “We are happy to be able to help them through the repair process so they can continue to stay in their homes.”

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has helped built or repaired 120 homes in 23 towns since 1987.

“Every act of generosity towards our veterans echoes a resounding commitment to honor their service and sacrifice. With deep gratitude, Purple Heart Homes is proud to contribute $15,000 to the Greater Springfield Habitat Humanity Home Preservation project, ensuring veteran Maxwell finds solace and security in a place he can call home,” said John Gallina, CEO and cofounder of PHH. “Our mission extends beyond this gift, as we embark on a dedicated fundraising campaign to reach a goal of an additional $10,000. We believe we’re better together. In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, we hope to build a legacy of compassion and support for those who have bravely defended our freedom.”