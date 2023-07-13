CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A topic that remains hot, home sales, prices and inventory are all down last month, according to the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

Steven Laplante of ERA M. Connie Laplante Real Estate told 22News that home sales are down, because there are still not enough homes in the market, compared to a year ago. He adds that last month he saw less ‘bidding wars’ over homes, and the increased interests rates may have contributed to that.

Laplante says if this trends, it could mean that the market is showing signs of potentially cooling off. “The market that we’ve been in cannot last forever. I have a house under deposit right now that is selling for $100,000 over the asking price. I’ve never seen that in my career up until market. But of course this cannot last forever.”

Laplante adds that if the bidding wars start lessening, more first time home buyers will potentially enter the market, because of less competition.