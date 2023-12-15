CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for November.

Home closings have decreased since last year, but they’re still selling for more money than last November. The median sale price for homes was $335,000, which is 6.3% higher than last year of $315,000.

There were 393 homes sold in November this year, which is down 12.5% over November 2022. The inventory of available homes for sale in November was up 15.8% with 404 on the market versus 349 homes in November 2022.

The average time on the market is down by 11.6% year-over-year, averaging 33 days.

There are currently 225 houses for sale in Hampden County under $335,000 according to Zillow.