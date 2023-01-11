SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties for December 2022.

Home closings have decreased, but they’re still selling for more money compared to December 2021. There were 380 homes were sold in December of 2022, which is down 36.8% from December 2021.

(Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley)

The median sale price for homes was $313,250, which is about 11.9% higher than last year of $279,950. The inventory of available homes that were for sale was down 19.1% from 592 homes for sale in December 2021, to 479 homes for sale in December of this year.

The average days on the market were up 14.2% from 37 days on the market in December 2021, up to 42 days.