SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A National Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday morning at the Macedonia Church of God in Christ for Bishop Talbert W. Swan the First.

The ceremony, honoring the life and legacy of the longtime community activist and civil rights leader, was presided over by Revered J. Drew Sheard, and Swan’s nephew Bishop Talbert W. Swan the Second.

Bishop Swan the First was a resident of Springfield since 1946. He served as the President of Greater Springfield NAACP, and was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Baystate Health.

Bishop Swan the First passed at Baystate Medical Center on February 11. He was 95 years old.