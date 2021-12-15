Homeless cats rescued from Kentucky tornado brought to Massachusetts

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several homeless cats and kittens were brought to Massachusetts from the animals shelters affected by the Kentucky tornadoes.

The non-profit organization, Second Chance Animal Service, picked up 11 homeless cats and kittens at Hanscom Field Airport facilitated by the ASPCA Wednesday morning. The animals were already in shelters in Kentucky however, this will allow additional space and resources to be available to care for more pets that were forced to leave their home after last weekend’s tornadoes.

“Our hearts are breaking as we see the devastation and are ready to do anything we can do to help. As an ASPCA Emergency Placement Response Partner, we were expecting the call and began preparations at our Almost Home transport facility.” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato

According to a news release sent to 22News from the nonprofit animal welfare organization, he cats and kittens will complete a 48-hour state-mandated quarantine and have all their veterinary needs met before they make the trip to the Second Chance Adoption Center to begin their search for a new home. Anyone wishing to donate toward their care can donate at secondchanceanimals.org/donate/ or checks can be mailed to Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

The Almost Home facility is currently has 13 cats available from the recent large-scale local rescue. A total of 15 kittens were born to six pregnant cats, bringing the total to 88 for that case alone.