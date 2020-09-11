Homeless, severely injured kitten is off the Springfield streets and needs a home

METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A five-month-old kitten who could barley walk was picked up by animal control in Springfield and taken to MSPCA-Angell in Boston for surgery.

On August 29, a good Samaritan in Springfield reported the young kitten to animal control. Animal control picked up the orange tabby and was brought to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.

The kitten, named Hopscotch, was taken to MSPCA-Angell in Boston where x-rays determined severe fractures in his “arm” bones on his front legs. Surgery was performed on August 31 to insert steel plates on both legs to help the healing process.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said that what happened to Hopscotch is baffling and horrifying. “I cannot recall ever seeing a kitten injured so badly, with severe fractures to both of his humerus bones.”

Hopscotch is now recovering at Nevins Farm in Methuen and is up for adoption. For more information on adopting Hopscotch and the special care he will need, email methuen@mspca.org.

It is unknown how Hopscotch was injured.

“He’s really the most incredible kitten and, at a time when kittens are so hard to come by at animal shelters across New England, we know he’s going to be very popular among potential adopters,” Keiley said. “But he’ll need a patient adopter who will see him through the next four to eight weeks of complete cage rest, and commit to any future medical care should he require additional procedures in the future.”