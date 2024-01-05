CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Paczki are now available at your local Big Y locations across Massachusetts.

Paczki is a Polish pastry that are fruit-filled with blueberry, lemon, apple, raspberry, Bavarian cream, and prune is fried and topped with either powdered sugar, sugar, and cinnamon, or glazed. In Poland, however, paczki sales are the highest on the Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

Paczki is being made fresh daily at Big Y bakeries beginning this past Tuesday. Pastry dough filled with blueberry, lemon, apple, raspberry, Bavarian cream, and prune is fried and topped with either powdered sugar, sugar, and cinnamon, or glazed.

Big Y’s bakery offers paczki for a limited time through Tuesday, February 13th, and will not be in stock until next year.