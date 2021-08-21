Homeowners prepping their homes ahead of Henri

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As New England braces for Henri, homeowners are taking steps to protect their homes.

If you’ve lived through one of these summer storms, you know you can’t prepare too much.

“The biggest one I lived through was Super Storm Sandy and I did disaster recovery through that, so I can see the potential storms can bring,” said Garrett Webster of Ellington, Connecticut.

That’s just what people were doing at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, getting items needed for storm protection and cleanup, like chainsaws and batteries. Another simple, but the important thing to have on you in case this storm causes you to lose power is a flashlight, something that has been an extremely popular buy at Rocky’s Ace Hardware. And the list goes on.



“Gas is something else on the list, run the generator as well, water, the basic necessities,” said Webster. HE recommends, “You should also be thinking about your gutters, basement, and any cracks that may let water in.”

“People right now are doing crack filling for the concrete to make sure water isn’t coming through the basement,” said Bob Parent, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam. “They’re making sure the garage doors are sealed properly.”

Governor Baker said MEMA, which has an office in Agawam, will be constantly monitoring events throughout the storm and the aftermath.