CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is over, and you may be left with a lot of boxes, but you’ll want to be careful when putting boxes out on the curb.

Depending on either the amount of boxes you have, or what the boxes are, they could tip off thieves to the valuables inside your house. Officers warn that if residents are not careful, homes can become burglars’ targets for several weeks after the holidays.

You might want to consider spreading out holiday trash you may throw away, or at least the boxes that reveal electronics or expensive items.

Also, it is important to properly discard your Christmas cardboard by ripping apart big boxes to make it difficult to see what was in them originally, or you can take them directly to the dump or recycling station.