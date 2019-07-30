Honor and Sacrifice Flag flown for first responders in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department is now flying an Honor and Sacrifice Flag for first responders.

“….this flag was developed specifically to honor those fallen in all communities of public safety. The Honor and Sacrifice Flag allows all Americans to express a specific statement of thanks in memory of those who heroically gave their lives and to those family members who grieve their loss.” www.honorandremember.org

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk says the flag was presented to the department on March 23 by the Mass Chapter of Honor and Sacrifice, which honors Gold Star families and first responders.

Wilk says after renovations, the flag pole area was ready to fly both flags proudly and with dignity.