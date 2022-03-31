SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelley will be the chair of this year’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

The Spirit of Springfield announced late Thursday morning at an event held at One Financial Plaza on Main Street. Kelley was presented with his official Spirit of Springfield jacket at Thursday’s announcement and was given advice on how to prepare for the pancake party.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as this year’s Honorary Chair of the Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast! What we need more than ever right now is an event designed to bring families, friends, and neighbors together,” said Chris Kelley. “The annual Pancake Breakfast has done just that since 1986 in what has become a treasured tradition in our community. I am excited to put on an apron, flip some flapjacks, and see everyone on May 14th!”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I am excited to join with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and the Spirit of Springfield team to announce the return of our beloved World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on May 14, 2022. Congratulations to this year’s honorary chair MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley! This is a well-deserved honor as MGM Springfield has been a great corporate supporter of our community, especially throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. I also deeply appreciate all of our benefactors and sponsors for making this hallmark event such a success. This will be a huge boost for the moral of our city and the region as we continue to move our city forward post-COVID-19 pandemic. Looking forward to seeing everyone downtown for a good pancake breakfast.”

“We have had such a great out pouring of support from donors and supporters, and an overwhelming number of requests from area schools for complimentary student tickets,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “This year is sure to be one of the biggest and best pancake breakfasts in many years.”

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to downtown Springfield on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event includes pancakes and bacon for $3, $1 for children under 12, and free to 70,000 public school students that have advance tickets.