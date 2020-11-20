Hoophall Classic featuring top-ranked high school players in Springfield canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 20th annual Spalding Hoophall Classic held at Springfield College is canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the cancellation that showcases top-ranked high school basketball players that typically played during MLK weekend.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed to cancel Hoophall Classic, a premiere event in the high school basketball calendar,” said Greg Procino, Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The event has seen tremendous talent and success over the past two decades, with a number of sellout crowds, but ultimately the safety of our fans, student athletes and staff is of the utmost importance. We thank Springfield and our marketing partners for their support over the years and look forward to returning to Blake Arena when it’s safe to do so.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame plans to relaunch the elite high school event in 2022.