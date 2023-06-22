SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special summer program is returning to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Hoophall Hangouts” begins the week of June 26 and will offer visitors the opportunity to meet renowned basketball players, personalities, and Hall of Famers.

“The Hall could not be more excited to bring Hoophall Hangouts back to Springfield for another summer,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are confident that guests attending Hoophall Hangouts will leave having made life-long memories getting to interact with some of their favorite players, and we hope that this elevated museum experience will make them excited for their next visit to the Hall.”

On June 27, the guest will be Hall of Famer David Hixon, Amherst College’s legendary coach and member of the Class of 2023. Adrian Dantley, two-time NBA scoring leader and member of the Class of 2008, will appear on Friday, June 30.

Other notable basketball figures making a visit to the Hall of Fame this summer include Tim Hardaway (Class of 2022), Chris Mullin (2011), Danilo Gallinari, Ashley Joens, Georges Niang, Larry Nance Jr. and Pete Nance, among others.

The Hoophall Hangouts will be held at 1 p.m. and are free of charge with museum admission. Get more information on this and other events at the Basketball Hall of Fame website.