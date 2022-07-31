SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
For the second year, all proceeds from Sunday at Hot Table will go towards helping battle food insecurity. More than $28,000 was donated last year and they hope to top that number.
2021 Charity Recipients:
- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — $12,853.06
- Worcester County Food Bank — $7,129.69
- Connecticut Food Bank — $8,320.01
Hot Table Locations:
- 500 Main Street in Springfield
- 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield
- 344 Russell Steet in Hadley
- 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough
- 49 Park Avenue in Worcester
- 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham
- 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn.
- 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn.
- 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.
The Westfield location is set to open this fall and Memorial Drive in Chicopee is coming in 2023.