Hot Table in Springfield to contribute proceeds for food assistance to The Gray House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno is scheduled to visit the Hot Table located in Tower Square to show his support of the Gray House’s 7th annual Fill a Plate, Feed a Family Challenge.

The event, located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield, will feature Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with the executive director of The Gray House, Kristen McClintock, and Gray House board members, Kathleen Lingenberg and Sue Mastroianni.

Mayor Sarno states, “The Gray House does such a heartfelt and wonderful job bringing hope and opportunity to our families in need, especially as we continue to work together to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus – ‘we need this more than ever!’ Thank you, too, to Hot Table for stepping up to the plate, once again.”

Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers who purchase a sandwich from the Hot Table and 50% of proceeds from customers who present the program flyer will be donated to the Gray House.

The Gray House is a food assistance program that provides groceries to food insecure households throughout the Springfield area. The organization set a goal to raise $15,000 within the month.