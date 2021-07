SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A regional restaurant chain is supporting local food banks in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Hot Table, a Springfield-based business that specializes in panini sandwiches, is normally closed on Sundays. However, the traditional will be broken for a good cause. The family-owned chain will be donating all proceeds on Sunday, July 25 to local food banks.

All seven Hot Table locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.