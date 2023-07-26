CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since opening their first restaurant in 2007, Hot Table has always remained closed on Sundays, but that changed a couple years ago when the restaurant chain started their annual “Giveback Day” in July.

On Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hot Table will be opening all of their restaurants, and donating 100% of sales, not just profits, to local food banks across Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This marks the third year for the chain to embrace charitable giving, having donated over $51,000 so far. Food bank recipients include The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, The Worcester County Food Bank, and The Connecticut Food Bank. This year, the restaurant chain is hoping to exceed funds raised last year, and give back to local communities.

For more information, and locations, visit their website.